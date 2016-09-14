TOPICS

cricket

Boards (cricket)

Team manager Joel Garner and coaches Henderson Springer and Roddy Estwick will take charge of the team for its upcoming matches.

Phil Simmons has been fired as head coach of the West Indies, six months after guiding the team to the World T20 title.

The West Indies Cricket Board said “differences in culture and strategic approach” were behind the decision to terminate Simmons’ contract after 18 months in charge.

Simmons was briefly suspended last September for questioning the country’s selection policy, after Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard were omitted from West Indies’ ODI squad for a series in Sri Lanka. Simmons was reinstated two months later after apologising.

The WICB said it decided to separate from Simmons at a meeting of the board of directors on Saturday, “based on the public pronouncements of the coach and the approach internally.”

Team manager Joel Garner and coaches Henderson Springer and Roddy Estwick will take charge of the team for its upcoming T20 matches against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
West Indies coach Phil Simmons

West Indies parts company with head coach Simmons
Williamson said he doesn’t have any problems in balancing captaincy and batting.

Kane Williamson: ‘I admire Virat, learn a lot from him’
Mike Hesson also expressed happiness with the working relationship that he shares with skipper Kane Williamson.

NZ coach Hesson: 'Pink ball Test discussed but didn't work out'
Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been backed by Chris Rogers to retain his spot in the team.

Rogers backs Marsh to retain Test opening role
More »
go back to thehindu.com