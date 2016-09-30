Whenever Indian batsmen are on the receiving end of contentious decisions, the talk of the DRS crops up.

Answering a question related to the introduction of the DRS in Tests involving India, captain Virat Kohli said the issue needed to be discussed further before it was introduced. “These are things we have discussed, these are things we have had meetings on, because there were some areas that we felt can be debated, especially ball-tracking and Hawkeye.

“We won’t take (bad) decisions too hard, because we, in the first place, decided that we would not use DRS. So for us to then say that umpires had erred and it’s going against us, it’s not logical. There’s no room for excuses, ” Kohli said here on Thursday.

“Once DRS is in place and it is up and running for us as well, then you can sit and think what the grey areas are. We want to definitely think about it, but I can’t make a decision sitting here right now. It’s a good point, it’s something that we have had discussions on and we will certainly look to probably introduce it in future,” added Kohli.

Reacting to Kohli’s opinion on the DRS, New Zealand batsman Tom Latham said, “We’ve had it in the past back home and it is a good system that tends to work.

“It gets rid of that decision that probably is not out or is out, that major decision that is called incorrectly. We enjoy it back home, if [India started using it] that’d be great.” — Special Correspondent