The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has discounted certain recent media reports that said it was contemplating a scenario where it could do away with the funding from the BCCI and survive on its revenues from the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) alone.

Such a move, in effect, would make the TNCA a ‘rogue’ association, one that is vulnerable to sanctions, a top source told The Hindu.

“The question of TNCA charting its own course does not arise. Like any member of the BCCI, we would want funds from the parent body. The money we get from the TNPL is different. The TNCA is an integral part of the BCCI,” the official said.

The source was categorical that the BCCI top brass did not have the powers to implement ‘contentious’ reforms which demanded changing the Board constitution. “That can only be done by the State Associations if they pass the said reforms by a two-thirds majority in BCCI’s Special General Meeting.

“The position of an overwhelming majority of the State Associations on some of the Lodha panel recommendations is well known. That is unlikely to change.”

The source said the TNCA remains “a loyal and committed member of the BCCI.” “On matters regarding cricket and cricketers, we have always stood by the BCCI. There may have been a few differences over some issues but these are not the kind that cannot be ironed out. The interest of the Board always comes first for the TNCA.”