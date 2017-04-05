more-in

Even as the Delhi Daredevils management has put its faith in a clutch of fast bowlers for IPL-10, in terms of bowling records, it is the spinners who have held the aces for various teams across the tournament.

No surprises, therefore, that Amit Mishra remains a leader in his own right within the DD set-up. Understated and effective, Mishra will be leading a bunch of young spinners as DD hopes to shed its underachiever tag this year.

“We have a variety of spinners and they are all wicket-takers. We are not looking at spinners only to fill in the overs, but as important wicket-taking bowlers.

“If you take wickets in T20, it puts pressure on the batsmen and we are thinking that way only,” Mishra said talking to the media here, accompanied by Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem and new recruit M. Ashwin.

While Nadeem has proved his effectiveness alongside Mishra in the previous editions of IPL, Jayant made his mark more with the bat in the Test series against England last year, but remains primarily a bowler.

M. Ashwin, though, will be keen to improve on the seven wickets he picked up in his debut season with Rising Pune Supergiants last year.

Senior partner

Mishra is quite happy being the senior partner to the younger lot. “Last time our performance was good, but we lost a couple of close, crucial games. We have done well in the last 2-3 years since I have been with the team.

“We will miss JP (Duminy) and Quinton (de Kock) but that doesn’t mean we are completely out of the reckoning. We still have a lot of good players, we have a very good team and the best thing is that we have gelled very well in the few days we have been together,” the leg-spinner said.

While former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently commented that DD was one of the weaker sides in the competition, Mishra begged to differ. “I personally feel very motivated whenever someone says something like this. We almost reached the playoffs last year. We have a balanced squad and will try to do better than last year.”

Biggest challenge

T20 continues to be seen as primarily a batsman’s game and the bowling, especially spin, has also evolved with times. “The biggest challenge is that there are newer players coming in every year, some of whom you have never seen before.

“You don’t know them and it is a challenge to adapt quickly, read their game and bowl to them. Also the game is getting faster every year — there are new shots being played, fielding plans are changing and to mentally prepare for that and develop new strategies for the batsmen is a challenge,” Mishra said.

Asked if R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s absence will provide a chance for them to press their cases for national selection, both Jayant and Mishra refrained from talking about it.

“I wouldn't go that far. Things happen one day at a time. I am not taking this IPL as a chance to stake my claim to the national side, but as a chance to have an impact for my team here,” Jayant said, and Mishra concurred.