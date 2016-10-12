Kohli said that the team was capable of winning against any opposition in diverse conditions in India.

Rather than focusing on the big performances that inspired India’s victory in the third Test, skipper Virat Kohli preferred to point out that the series whitewash against New Zealand — only the fourth such instance for India in a series featuring three or more games — was set up on the back of “small contributions” by every member of the squad.

“It is a team sport, and it is played like a team sport. Those who write, praise or criticise, (individual) performances stand out only for them,” Kohli said after lifting the series trophy and being handed over the mace for the No. 1 Test team in the world.

“We know, for example, if a fast bowler runs in hard for four overs and gets only two wickets, that means a lot in a Test match.

“For me, the most important points in this series were (Ravindra) Jadeja’s batting in the first Test, and (Wriddhiman) Saha’s batting and (Mohammed) Shami’s spell in the second. They matter a lot to the team.

“Obviously you feel good about big individual contributions, but we focus more on small contributions. Because the big ones will be talked about anyway.”

“We knew before the series that people are going to start talking about pitches. But we knew that [with the monsoon everywhere], wickets are not going to be dry.

“Especially in Kolkata, we knew that it wouldn’t be dry, it was a newly-laid wicket,” he said.

“We didn’t say anything once. We believe in our abilities, we should be good enough to do it on any surface and against any team. This is a step in the right direction as far as our team is concerned.”

The New Zealand batting unit gave up without any resistance against what captain Kane Williamson termed a “quality” bowling attack.

“Naturally it’s very disappointing. Going into the match we wanted to put together more complete performance, but that wasn’t the case.

“Once again, some fighting contributions with bat, and boys tried really hard in field on a wicket not offering much initially,” said Williamson.

Asked if he had a word of advice for the three other teams that will travel to India for Test matches later on this season, Williamson instantly responded: “Winning the toss would be helpful, that’s a challenge in itself.”