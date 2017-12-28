We believe the trophy is ours: Fazal

more-in

Precisely 13 months ago, when Delhi and Vidarbha last met in their rain-hit Ranji Trophy match in Chennai, it surprised none when the seven-time champion gained the first-innings lead. A third-day washout clearly saved Vidarbha and left Delhi understandably frustrated.

But a lot has happened since then. On Friday, Vidarbha figures in its most important match of the National championship. On the eve of the final, skipper Faiz Fazal was understandably upbeat and considered Delhi a beatable side.

Fazal, who in last June gain India cap against Zimbabwe and became the first Indian in 16 years to make his ODI debut in this 30s, reflected on Vidarbha’s discipline, routines, preparations and match simulations to substantiate his point.

“We all are really happy and enjoying our cricket very much. I don’t know why, we all believe that this season the trophy is ours. I want to have the feel of the trophy in my hands. I want to have that bite of success. So let’s see.”

In contrast, 20-year-old Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant reiterated well-rehearsed lines like, “We are only looking at our game and we want to play at our best. We want to play to our strength.”

Coach K. P. Bhaskar took over and explained, “When everyone contributes, a team clicks. We may not have (scored) too many big hundreds (this season) but everyone has been chipping in a fifty or a seventy or an eighty... we’re working as a unit and that’s what matters.”

Further, Bhaskar came out in support of the young, inexperienced captain. “Rishabh was named captain last season itself. He led in the one-day games. He is improving. If the last game you had seen, there was a lot of improvement in his field-placing and the approach he has been able to inculcate in others.

“We discuss a lot many things when they (the players) come out in the breaks but otherwise he has been given a lot of free hand. In the end, they have to perform. No matter what you tell them, they have to execute those plans inside.”