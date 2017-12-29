‘We are on the verge of creating something very special’: Sanjay Bangar

more-in

Sanjay Bangar has played an important role in India’s dominance in world cricket over the last two years. In an interview with The Hindu, he talks about his coaching philosophy and influences, and about India’s preparation for the much-anticipated tour of South Africa. Excerpts:

What was the mindset of India’s batsmen when you took charge?

It began under Ravi’s [Shastri] leadership. His influence on the batsmen’s mindsets has been very good. He has taken the fear of failure out of everybody. Players are willing to take risks, to come out of their comfort zone. Players are also taking responsibility, which is a great thing for a team which wants to leave a legacy behind. Our first aim, when we began in August 2014, was to restore the belief of the players in their ability and have a very relaxed, friendly atmosphere in the dressing room, and then work towards building a strong bond between us (support staff) and the players.

How much did your experience with Railways — winning the Ranji Trophy as an unfancied side — help?

That period was a tremendous learning experience. I began in Bombay, but my cricket progressed in the central zone, in north India where I played the bulk of my First Class cricket. Playing for Railways also gave me a broader outlook, purely for the reason that I got to play with players from different regions of the country. It helped judge how a player from a particular area would interact, their likes and dislikes. We had to do with whatever we could manage in terms of infrastructure. It helped me in mentoring the players.

How about your own struggle? How did you evolve? That one innings in 2002 at Leeds (68, opening the batting on a seaming track). How much did it help you?

I owe it to the team management. It was a really bold decision. There was an opening slot and also the case of the team wanting to play its four best bowlers. In the practice game at Essex, S.S. Das made a 250. I also scored a 70, but before that match I had taken 7 wickets against Hampshire. So I got the nod because of my all-round abilities. I understood the team mechanics really well. I had a job to do and play the role I was chosen for.

There is a view that India does not play well overseas…

In world cricket, most teams’ home records are better than their overseas records. The following Indian cricket has is enormous and so are the expectations. Every follower has an opinion. Our job is to respect those opinions and work towards achieving our own and the fans’ expectations. Average teams are known for their occasional successes and great teams are known by their occasional failures. Till we won the 1983 World Cup, we did not have [many] major overseas successes. The occasional successes were remembered far more than the failures. But from 2001, the win percentage overseas has improved. This team has clearly raised the benchmark, and it is natural for people to have high expectations.

What are our realistic chances in South Africa? How well have we prepared?

We take pride in our preparation — we create situations we are likely to face, with an attention to detail, and then practise these situations for hours, whether it is against the bouncing ball or the seaming ball. This has helped us cope. If you recall, this was the first touring team [in Australia] to score over 400 in the first innings of all the four Tests, in 2014. We have overcome the bouncing-ball challenge, and we move around the crease better to upset the bowlers’ length. We also use huge amounts of data to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, especially the bowlers, the lengths they bowl. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. What you see on the field is result of all the hard work in their preparation and their hunger to succeed and the planning and the direction that the team management provides.

Is it fair if I say most Indians bat well only at home? How do you deal with batsmen who fail?

I tend to disagree here as most of our batsmen who have done well in India have also done well overseas. I am also of the opinion that scoring runs in India should not be discounted as it requires huge skill — batsmen encounter low bounce, reverse swing and, of course, the turning ball.

Dealing with individual cases is the toughest part of coaching. At the end of the day, they are popular achievers, but also individuals and have to be dealt with separately. You have to have a clear understanding of the game to have that bond with the individual. You have to consider how their personal lives are, what stage of the careers they are at, and what their state of mind is to get them to the ideal performance state. Is someone bothered by his technique or his personal problems? Is he disturbed? Is he anxious about selection?

As a coach you need to be aware of all these things to pull that player out of that anxious zone, out of his defensive mindset. One has to monitor these things on a daily basis to ensure his technique is in place. It should not be far away from the fundamentals of good batting. My philosophy is that technique should look after you when you make a mistake. Even Roger Federer has said that with good technique your chances of making unforced errors reduce. Putting good technique in place is my first objective and keeping them in ideal performance states is the next.

A good batsman should know when to leave the ball. Today they try to hit every ball. Should one leave the ball or play the ball more?

There is a thing Don Bradman often said: ‘You always look to hit the ball for four runs. If you can’t do that, [see] how to get three, two or one.’ Leaving the ball was his last option. If you decode what the greatest run-scorer in the history of cricket meant, it is that batsmen should always have the intent to score, to hit the ball. A good intent is only possible with a clear mind, and a clear mind allows you to have good footwork, and good footwork allows you to score runs. Today’s batsmen want to hit the ball. The only thing is they have to be aware of the match situation and at times curb their game to fulfil the team’s requirement. This is why the current generation of cricketers are not finding it difficult to switch from one format to another. Virat [Kohli] bats differently in T20s and very differently in Tests in a space of seven days.

Are Indian batsmen technically as accomplished as those from other countries?

Our greatest strength is that we have not over-dissected the art of batting. Not many theories have crept into our system. Some players have open stances and some hold their bats high, but our coaching is done in a very traditional way; we have not complicated batting right from the academy stage. Today, because of IPL, domestic player have no mental roadblocks. The platform has helped them shed all the fears of playing against top international players and also removed the apprehension of playing in front of packed stadiums or countering bowling of 150-plus [kmph]. [They also know] how to face the media, how to deal with criticism and accolades.

Is there a common code for Indian batsmen?

Every player has his own inherent strength. Our job is to build on that strength. Ajinkya Rahane and M. Vijay are in the classical mould. [Cheteshwar] Pujara likes to score square of the wicket. Virat likes to upset the bowlers’ plans. K.L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have a huge range of both vertical and horizontal bat shots, and then you have Rohit Sharma who, in my opinion, is the best equipped Indian batsman to score runs against the short ball and has the ability to pace his innings. Everyone is different, but we try to see that they maintain their flair. It helps in building the character of the team’s batting. We inculcate changes, if any, only if the individual is happy to try them — like managing the crease, playing from within the crease or standing outside, how they tackle the angles at which the ball is delivered, and so on.

What makes you proud?

The most satisfying aspect is to see our lower-order flourish. Someone showed me the statistics that in the last year and half, our lower-order was ranked No. 1 in Tests in terms of runs scored by the last five batsmen. The unlocking of their potential gives me lot of satisfaction. As your statistics show, we have, from 2014, 100 international centuries by Indians in all formats. You also have a Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can come in at 9 and win you an ODI with the bat.

What’s the team’s view of the forthcoming tour of South Africa?

We are going with a quiet confidence, knowing fully well that we have all the bases covered. We are on the verge of creating something very special over the next 12 months or so. All the hard work of the last three years is ready to fructify. The next 12 months could potentially be the era of modern Indian cricket because of our capability to adapt to situations and conditions. We will have good time to prepare. The indications are good.

Are today’s batsmen more fearless?

It is not a great thing to compare cricketers of different generations. Every generation will have its own set of top performers. The present-day batsmen are a lot more athletic and can switch formats better. People say the size of the bat has changed. I think more than the size of the bat it is the willingness to take an extra risk and explore new areas of scoring runs that has changed. They are challenging the conventional wisdom. The game has become more attractive. There are more results in Tests. Runs are being scored at a much faster pace. And the degree of patience of the earlier generations had has come down. The game has definitely evolved. What is heartening is that our batsmen have moved with the demands of modern-day cricket.

What has it been like working with Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri?

Both Anil and Ravi gave me a lot of freedom and I’m very grateful for that. Anil was very methodical and he put systems in place. Ravi encourages players to take ownership and backs them to take calculated risks. My international experience was only 12 Tests, and I have had this wonderful opportunity to work under Anil who had a 132-Test experience and Ravi who has 80 Tests apart from his experience of 25 years as a broadcaster. Working with them has given me tremendous insights into the game which has contributed in my journey as coach.