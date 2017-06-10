Women's World Cup: ‘WC win will create a cricket revolution’, says Mithali Raj

more-in

Spin bowling and fielding will be the areas to bank on for the Indian women’s cricket squad, which is to participate in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 to be held in England and Wales from June 24 to July 23.

Skipper Mithali Raj and coach Tushar Arothe, who addressed the media at the MCA stadium in BKC prior to departure, said the team’s slow bowlers will deliver even though the conditions assist pacers.

When asked about travelling to England with only three pace bowlers, the skipper said: “India has always banked on spin, even in conditions favouring fast bowling. I hope the three fast bowlers in the squad remain fit and free from injuries.”

When Mithali was asked about rain affecting the World Cup games, she replied: “We are aware of the rain factor. Shuffling the batting line-up based on the conditions is one way of preparing and all teams will be keeping track of weather update on match day.”

She added that the experienced players will guide the first-timers in dealing with situations. “India does not depend on seniors alone, even the youngsters are chipping in.”

India begins its campaign against England on June 24, and concludes its round-robin league phase on July 15 against New Zealand.

The top four teams will contest the semifinals.

Mithali said winning the elusive crown will bring in a revolution in women’s cricket in the country.

“Winning will create a cricket revolution. Having said that, the format makes it a long tournament and the primary task is to qualify for the semifinals.”

Arothe felt positive about the preparations for the mega event. “We planned well for the South Africa series and the team responded with performances. Stunning catches were taken and I am hopeful fielding will make a difference in the World Cup also.”