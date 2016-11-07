England’s Stuart Broad said his team got enough experience with the DRS in the series against Bangladesh.

The BCCI has decided to trial the umpire Decision Review System (DRS) in the five Test series against England and the Hawk-Eye’s UltraEdge technology will be used. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that the DRS is a new concept for the team, but he would rather focus on playing good cricket than think too much about DRS.

“It is a completely new concept for all of us. We’ll have to wait and see. We have been discussing about this from the last series and we have some plans. The wicketkeeper is obviously important and as a slip fielder you have a role to convey that message to captain and bowler.

“We’ll have to wait and see how it goes in this series. As a batsman you are completely involved with the game and so you have to see where the ball is going and you have to convey that to your partner and you have to be sure all the time,” said Rahane.

England’s Stuart Broad said his team got enough experience with the DRS in the series against Bangladesh. “We certainly got enough practice in Bangladesh, that’s for sure (27 in all and 13 overturned). We had a lot of referrals (reviews) over there.

“We have got to be quite clear with the communication. It would be different with the ball spinning in India rather than it seaming and swinging in England, so it is a bit hard to judge. I think we are looking for the wicketkeeper and the bowler to make quite stronger opinions on it and obviously [Alastair] Cook will take over and go with the gut feeling.”

Broad also said his team could have used it smartly in Bangladesh. “We could have done well in Bangladesh. In Dhaka we wasted a couple. It will play a big part in this series.

“One thing is sure, you are in danger of being hit on the path because DRS brings in the opportunity to overturn decisions. So I really enjoyed playing with it. You get the right decisions a lot of the time. But I think communication within the team is so vital for it.”