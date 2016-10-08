Centuries by Rohan S. Kunnummal (162) and Daryl S. Ferrario (101 not out) helped Kerala record a comfortable, 113-run win over Goa in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day cricket tournament here on Friday.

In another match, P. Sai Vikas Reddy cracked 105 to help Hyderabad defeat Karnataka by 12 runs.

The scores: Hyderabad 248 for five in 50 overs (G.V. Vinith Reddy 31, Shaik Sohail 50, P. Sai Vikas Reddy 105) bt Karnataka 236 in 50 overs (Dev Padikal 60, Nikhin Jose 61, Jayesh 58, Ajay Dev Goud three for 42).

Andhra 211 in 49 overs (Maheep Kumar 36, Dhurva Kumar Reddy 58, Girinath 63, S. Kishan Kumar three for 36) bt Tamil Nadu 177 in 43.3 overs (S. Arvind 44, S. Kishan Kumar 30, P. Girinath Reddy three for 35).

Kerala 325 for four in 50 overs (Rohan S. Kunnummal 162, Daryl S. Ferrario 101 n.o.) bt Goa 212 in 44 overs (Aditya S. Wanshi 34, Deepraj Gaonkar 102, Akhil Anil four for 39).