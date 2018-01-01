Vidarbha win their first ever Ranji Trophy

more-in

Vidarbha made history on Monday by winning their first ever Ranji Trophy title, beating Delhi by nine wickets in Indore. This was Nagpur-based Vidarbha's first ever appearance in a Ranji Trophy final.

Fast bowler Rajneesh Gurbani took 6 for 59, including a hat-trick, to keep Delhi to 295 early on the second day. Vidarbha secured the first-innings lead and stretched it to 252, thanks to Akshay Wadkar's century and fifties by Faiz Fazal, Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Sarwate and Siddhesh Neral.

Delhi were bowled out for 280 in their second innings, with offspinner Akshay Wakhare taking 4 for 95. It left Vidarbha needing just 29 to chase to secure the title with a day to spare.