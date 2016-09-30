The VCA elections will now be held on November 15, 2016 as per the time line given by the Lodha Committee.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) became the first full member of the BCCI to adopt the MoA and Rules and Regulations as recommended by the Supreme Court appointed Justice Lodha Committee. At a special General Meeting of the VCA on Friday at Nagpur, 730 members attended the meeting and 727 voted for the change.

A press release from the VCA said: “The SGM was was held at Bilimoria Hall, VCA Complex to discuss , consider and approve the proposed new constitution of VCA as per the recommendations of Lodha Committee appointed by Supreme Court. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Prakash Dixit, President VCA who took up the only agenda of the meeting.”

The release further said: “As per the Article 5 of the amended constitution, the newly elected Executive Committee will nominate a women cricketer, along with one former player and a nominee of the State Accountant General. The nominees of player association (male and female) shall have the right to participate in all discussions related to cricket and its administration, while the nominee of the State Accountant General will have the right to participate in all the financial matters related to the association. Further the General Body shall nominate any member to represent the association at all the meetings of the BCCI.”

As per the new MOA and Rules and Regulations of the association, the AGM shall be held on 1st Saturday / Sunday of December instead of the current practice of holding the AGM on 1st Saturday / Sunday of August. “The criteria for an office bearer or a member of the Managing committee / Executive committee or to the selection Committee will be as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee. Those who have attained the age of 70 years or declared insolvent or of unsound mind or holds any post in any other sports or athletic association or federation and also those who have been in office for a cumulative period of 9 years will be ineligible to hold any post in the association. Further a Minister or a government servant will be ineligible to hold any post in the Association.”

The release also revealed that “the house formally approved the Constitution before the voting process began. Some members wanted to know why the VCA was amending its Constitution when neither the BCCI nor other State Associations were amending their constitution. After detailed discussions on the issue it was unanimously decided that the recommendations now having been approved by the Supreme Court, the same are binding on (the association) and whether right or wrong, whether the VCA agrees or disagrees, it has to respect the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court and implement the recommendations. Further the house authorised the Executive Committee to do all such acts which are necessary to fulfill the purpose and intent of the Lodha Committee recommendations and to give effect to the order of Supreme Court dated.18.07.2016 on the subject matter.”

