After adopting the Supreme Court appointed Justice R.M. Lodha Committee’s reforms in cricket report in full on September 30, 2016, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday, November 13, 2016 to conduct elections for 2016-19 in order to follow the mandate of the apex court’s order of July 18, 2016. The VCA has informed the Justice Lodha Committee about the same.

The SGM will first confirm the minutes of the SGM of September 30 when the VCA formally adopted the reforms in cricket in full, discuss matters arising out of the SGM of September 30, appoint the VCA’s representative for BCCI meetings up to 2019 and conduct the election of office bearers, members of the executive committee and panel of selectors.

The VCA is one of the two BCCI full members that has adopted the radical recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee; the other being the Tripura Cricket Association. The VCA has already submitted its new constitution to the Supreme Court appointed committee comprising Justice Lodha (former Chief Justice of India) and former Supreme Court judges Ashok Bhan and R.V. Raveendran.

The Supreme Court has directed the BCCI to stop all payments to its full member associations until they adopt the Lodha Committee recommendations. The apex court has set a fresh timeline of December 3, 2016 for the BCCI full members to adopt the recommendations in order to avail of the BCCI’s television and IPL subvention and other payments.