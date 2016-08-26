Sport » Cricket

GREATER NOIDA, August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 01:23 IST

Uthappa welcomes pink ball and grass

  • Special Correspondent
Robin Uthappa. File photo
Grass and gloss have occupied the minds of the teams in the ongoing Duleep Trophy being played under floodlights. The gloss on the pink ball and the extra sprinkling of grass on the pitch has evoked mixed reactions, but Robin Uthappa, who believes in batting on his terms, made the bravest remark of all. He welcomed the pink ball, like most, but also the grass. “I’m all for it,” said the India Green opener.

The curator has to leave a 4mm layer of grass to help protect the shine on the ball. Discouraging news for the spinner, and the grass can cause discomfort to batsmen bred on placid pitches, but not for Uthappa. “The ball has been turning a bit. I do not really understand why; probably because the ball gets really old.”

A suggestion

Uthappa also came up with a suggestion that invites debate. “They could make a rule where the ball can be changed at 60 overs instead of 80, then we can have a good match.”

The experiment has gone down well with some players even though a majority of them are perplexed. Uthappa explained, “We started off badly. We did not bowl in the right areas. By the time we got our act together we had lost the first session.

“When we came back they were very well set. I think the best time to bat with this ball is in the second session. I think it gets slightly older then and becomes easy to bat.”

The conditions too have varied on the first three days of the match. “I think, yes, the pitch did ease out a little bit more on the second day. Hopefully it will stay the same. Generally, the pitches in this part of the country start to keep low towards third or fourth day, but hopefully with the grass on this pitch it stays that way.”

Attractive format

Uthappa found the format attractive. “It looks good. We have to give it time. Everything changes. The play starts late and ends very late. Once you play this format you will get used to it.

What about issues regarding spotting the ball? “Spotting the ball is not an issue. I think the ball changes colour when the light changes. Towards the evening it becomes kind of orange, but again in the night it becomes pink. Some players have felt the ball dip on them and that is a factor.”

What kind of role did he see for batsmen? “Once we see off the new ball, that period is simple as the ball doesn’t do much. It’s not a ball that we work with as far as shining is concerned. We tried shining the ball, but not much is happening. However, it is early to say anything. You can’t say anything based on that.”

India Red players celebrate after the victory.

Duleep Trophy: India Red crushes India Green

BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke (left) wrote to president Anurag Thakur (right), criticising the Lodha panel secretary.

Lodha Panel: ‘No attempt to project selectors as depraved and despicable’
Kumble...

Kumble says India ready for daunting T20 challenge
According to reports, the BCCI secretary, Ajay Shirke, submitted the Compliance Report late on Thursday evening.

BCCI submits Compliance Report to Lodha Panel
