Good evening and welcome to the coverage of the first match of Sunday's double-header, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions at Hyderabad.

GL 40/2 after 6 overs

Roy is out caught by Shikhar Dhawan. The third umpire took a long time to determine if Dhawan had taken it cleanly or not. It was pulled by Roy to midwicket where the fielder dived forward and claimed the catch inches off the ground.

JJ Roy c Dhawan b Kumar 31 (21b 5x4 0x6)

GL 35/1 after 5 overs (Roy 29)

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan comes on to bowl and there's action immediately as he gets McCullum lbw sweeping. It's almost two in two as Suresh Raina goes for the drive, gets an outside edge and Warner puts down a simple chance at slip.

BB McCullum lbw b Rashid Khan 5 (10b 0x4 0x6)

GL 32/0 after 4 overs (Roy 28, McCullum 3)

Nehra runs in and Roy continues to whack it, pulling a short one for four over midwicket. He had earlier tried a reverse sweep and missed it completely. Roy also got a leading edge that just cleared mid-on.

GL 13/0 after 2 overs (Roy 22, McCullum 3)

Roy's belting it here at Hyderabad. Bipul drops it short and he pulls it past midwicket. Then Rouy chips down the track and lofts over mid-on. McCullum the silent partner so far

Naman Ojha's playing his 100th IPL match.

GL 13/0 after 2 overs (Roy 11, McCullum 2)

Roy gets down the track and lofts over mid-on. The following ball he makes room and carves the ball over cover. The slip goes out after that boundary.

GL 3/0 after 1 over

Sunrisers begin with the left-arm spin of Bipul Sharma. Tidy over, especially against hitters like McCullum and Roy. Roy's wearing full sleeves, in 41 degree weather. I don't know how some can survive this!

Toss

David Warner has won the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first, in 41 degree temperature! Don't ask. But he feels the pitch is a bit slower earlier in the evening, so better to bowl first. No team changes for Sunrisers. They have retained their winning combination.

Suresh Raina, the Gujarat Lions captain, announced two changes. Kerala seamer Basil Thampi and Delhi legspinner Tejas Baroka will play. They will replace left-arm spinner Shadab Jakati and Manpreet Gony, the fast bowler.

Teams

Gujarat Lions: Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina (capt), Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dwayne Smith, Tejas Baroka, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Basil Thampi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ben Cutting, Naman Ojha, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan

Basil Thampi, one of two new faces topday, is a fast bowler from Kerala. They say he is pretty quick, bowling it at 145 kph. Tejas Baroka is a legspinner from Delhi. Born in Pondicherry, interestingly.