Umesh, Jadeja to skip first two weeks of IPL

Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been advised to skip the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) tenth edition. The directive has come from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team at the end of a prolonged season of Test cricket at home.

While spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja featured – and excelled in – all of India's 13 Test matches at home, fast bowler Yadav missed a solitary Test. At the end of the gruelling season, the Indian team's medical staff – led by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart – assessed all the players.

While Yadav is the pace spearhead for Kolkata Knight Riders, Jadeja is the vital cog for his home team Gujarat Lions. Though the BCCI directive is a severe jolt for respective teams, it is a welcome move to avoid player burnouts for international assignments. It was evident earlier in the decade that some players have stretched themselves in the IPL despite being half-fit and thus missed out on international assignments.

According to a BCCI official, this directive will set a benchmark in place for the players putting international assignments on top of the agenda. He conceded that the fact that since India's title defence at the Champions Trophy is due to start in less than two weeks after the IPL final, the team management, the players and the BCCI are taking all due care to ensure the top players are fully fit when the Indian team heads to England towards the end of May.

Jadeja was in sublime touch with the bat and ball, the highlight of his season being toppling fellow spinner R Ashwin for the No.1 world ranking for Test bowlers. He was also adjudged the Man of the Series in the recently-concluded series against Australia.

Yadav, emerged as the lead pacer, despite spin-friendly conditions for a majority of Test matches, finishing the season as India's third-highest wicket-taker behind Ashwin and Jadeja.