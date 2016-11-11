England’s assistant coach Paul Fabrace felt that the fall of M. Vijay and Amit Mishra in the closing hour of the third day’s play has given his team a lift. “I wouldn’t say it has given us an edge, it has given us a lift in the dressing room. When you go all day with two wickets, to get two in the end is a real bonus. We were bowling to two outstanding batsmen in good conditions and on a very good cricket pitch. There’s still an awful long way to go. But it’s nice, when you talk about being patient, sticking to your plans and getting rewards at the end of the day.”

Excerpts

The England plan: We talked about making sure they don’t score too easily. Both [Vijay and Pujara] are fantastic off their pads. So our plan was literally to stay outside the off-stump, make it difficult for them to score; make them score on one side of the pitch and set a field for it.

It’s typical in this part of the world, when you get a very good pitch, and then things start to happen around tea on day four, and into day five, things happen quickly. I think both sides will expect the wicket to turn more. The cracks have certainly opened up over the last three days. So you might start to see a little more variable bounce as well.

When you’re 200 runs in front, you hope that happens. And that’s why it is important to get your runs in the first innings. Our seamers have done a fantastic job in tough conditions. We are really pleased with the way our spinners have bowled. They took a bit of stick in Bangladesh for perhaps not holding their line and length.

Why England was on the defensive in the second session: Not attacking enough? We were never going to be attacking today. Our plan was to stifle them, stop them from scoring and we did it. I think 66 runs in that middle session, we will take that as an outstanding effort from our boys.

We make no excuse of the fact that we tried to make it difficult for India. And we’re really pleased with the way it has gone. I don’t think we would have looked to be any more attacking today on that surface.

No reverse swing for England seamers: Well it’s not a fantastic ground for reverse. You haven’t got the other pitches on which you can bounce the ball on occasionally. They planned and probably went cross-seam a little bit, hit the deck and that’s something they tend to do.

In this part of the world, as a seamer, you have got to learn to try and get some reverse swing. But one of our things today was ‘if you get reverse, great’, but the temptation was to not to get too close to the pads. I think our boys’ discipline overall was absolutely brilliant.