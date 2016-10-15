Triple hundred for Azhar; Pakistan declares

Pakistan declared its first innings at 579 for three after opener Azhar Ali knocked his maiden triple hundred on day two of the first day-night Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Ali remained unbeaten on a 645-minute vigil of 302 — fourth to score a triple hundred in Tests from his country — after Pakistan resumed the day on 279 for one at Dubai stadium. Misbah-ul-Haq remained 29 not out while Babar Azam made 69 and Asad Shafiq scored 67.

For the West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo finished with two for 125.

This is only the second ever day-night match in Test cricket's 140-year history after Australia and New Zealand featured in the first in Adelaide last year.

Azhar thus became the first to get a century, double century and a double century in a pink-ball day-night Test.

Azhar’s marathon knock frustrated a hapless West Indies bowling attack as Pakistan piled on the runs on a flat pitch.

The 31-year-old dominated the bowling and has encountered few problems in sighting the refined pink ball with a modified black seam.

He put on 215 for the first wicket with opener Sami Aslam (90) on the first day and then had two further big partnerships — 147 with Asad Shafiq (67) and 165 for the third wicket with debutant Babar Azam, who made 69.

Azam who scored three hundreds in as many one-day matches in Pakistan’s 3-0 rout of the West Indies, batted with authority.