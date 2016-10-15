Sport » Cricket

Dubai, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 00:33 IST

Triple hundred for Azhar; Pakistan declares

  • AFP
Azhar Ali
Getty Images
Azhar Ali
Pakistan declared its first innings at 579 for three after opener Azhar Ali knocked his maiden triple hundred on day two of the first day-night Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Ali remained unbeaten on a 645-minute vigil of 302 — fourth to score a triple hundred in Tests from his country — after Pakistan resumed the day on 279 for one at Dubai stadium. Misbah-ul-Haq remained 29 not out while Babar Azam made 69 and Asad Shafiq scored 67.

For the West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo finished with two for 125.

This is only the second ever day-night match in Test cricket's 140-year history after Australia and New Zealand featured in the first in Adelaide last year.

Azhar thus became the first to get a century, double century and a double century in a pink-ball day-night Test.

Azhar’s marathon knock frustrated a hapless West Indies bowling attack as Pakistan piled on the runs on a flat pitch.

The 31-year-old dominated the bowling and has encountered few problems in sighting the refined pink ball with a modified black seam.

He put on 215 for the first wicket with opener Sami Aslam (90) on the first day and then had two further big partnerships — 147 with Asad Shafiq (67) and 165 for the third wicket with debutant Babar Azam, who made 69.

Azam who scored three hundreds in as many one-day matches in Pakistan’s 3-0 rout of the West Indies, batted with authority.

