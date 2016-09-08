Pakistan openers make England fielders go on a leather hunt; India A's Manish Pandey helps team to 230 against Aus. A

Cricket made relatively less noise on Thursday. An international Twenty20 match between heavyweights Pakistan and England saw fielders going on a leather hunt. In Brisbane, India A were bowled out for a modest 230. Off the field, there was an announcement. The BCCI shifted Kotla ODI between India and New Zealand — scheduled on October 19 — by a day.

At the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, India A captain Naman Ojha won the toss and elected to bat. The openers — Akhil Herwadkar (34) and Faiz Fazal (48) — scored 74 runs in 32.1 overs, before the former was caught by Peter Handscomb off Daniel Worrall.

Manish Pandey smashed a quick-fire 76-ball 77 before Mitchell Swepson returned with a four-wicket haul to dismiss India A for 230 in their first innings against Australia A in the opening match of the unofficial four-day Test series. Pandey cracked 13 boundaries and one six to take the visitors close to the 200-mark but after he was dismissed by Chadd Sayers, the rest of the batsmen scored 42 runs.

At stumps, Cameron Bancroft (10) and Joe Burns (12) were at the crease with Australia A at 24 for no loss.

Scores:

India A 1st Innings: 230 all out in 81.3 overs (M. Pandey 77; M Swepson 4/78).

Australia A 1st innings: 25/0 in 6 overs.

Pakistan openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif bludgeon half-centuries

At Manchester, Pakistan defeated England in the one-off Twenty20 match by 9 wickets.

Left-hander Sharjeel scored 59 off 36 balls, while Latif made an unbeaten 59 off 42 in an unstoppable run-chase that reached 139-1 in 14.5 overs after England had been restricted to 135-7.

The openers put on a 107-run stand off 67 balls against the same England XI that lost the World Twenty20 final against the West Indies in India earlier this year.

In the first innings, Wahab Riaz took 3 wickets for 18 runs while debutant seamer Hasan Ali grabbed 2 for 24 as England’s big hitters — Jos Buttler (16), Ben Stokes (4) and captain Eoin Morgan (14) — were denied any chance of building real momentum.

Alex Hales (37) and Jason Roy (21) provided England a confident start of 56 off 40 deliveries. But left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2/17) dismissed both of them in his successive overs and the seamers then tied down England’s strong middle order.

BCCI shifts Kotla ODI by a day

The BCCI decided to shift the third ODI between India and New Zealand from October 19 to 20th due to ‘Karva Chauth’ festival. “We are thankful to BCCI for accepting our request of shifting the date by a day. I have received a letter of acknowledgement for the same from BACK office,” DDCA vice-president C.K Khanna said.