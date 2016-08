Murali Vijay is a doubtful starter for Lyca Kovai Kings against Albert Tuti Patriots in the TNPL contest here on Wednesday. The India opener is recovering from a wrist injury.

After Wednesday’s match, Vijay is slated to feature in the Duleep Trophy.

Meanwhile Kaushik Gandhi will lead Tuti Patriots in the absence of captain Dinesh Karthik. The wicket-keeper batsman will be busy with the Duleep Trophy.