Ganesh Moorthi’s hat-trick and whirlwind batting from the top order knock the stuffing out of Super Gillies

When the various arms of a team move in cohesion, and the mind-set is aggressive, the result can be devastating on the opposition. And in a big final, where the tussle is as much psychological as one of skills, Albert Tuti Patriots ticked all the boxes at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Peaking at the right time and taking the match by the scruff, Tuti Patriots vanquished Chepauk Super Gillies by 122 runs before a crowd of 22,000 in the inaugural edition of the India Cements-TNPL Twenty20 tournament.

Tuti Patriots had amassed a stunning 215 for two with Abhinav Mukund (82 not out, 52b, 12x4, 1x6), Kaushik Gandhi (59, 43b, 6x4, 2x6) and Dinesh Karthik (55, 26b, 5x4, 4x6) dominating the bowling.

Any faint hope that Super Gillies might have entertained on the chase was snuffed out by left-arm spinner Ganesh Moorthy. He, sensationally, removed four batsmen in the first over of the innings. In the process, Ganesh achieved the second hat-trick of the competition.

Off the second ball of the innings, Thalaivan Sargunam was brilliantly caught by a diving Anand Subramaian at long off. Ganesh changed his length subtly, achieved some turn and struck with his fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries.

Among his victims were the fluent K.H. Gopinath and the big-hitting skipper R. Sathish. The match was over as a contest.

There was time still for old warhorse L. Balaji to knock out the middle stump of a fighting Vasanth Saravanan (30). Memories of old came flooding back.

Earlier the Patriots openers put their foot on the accelerator soon after the side won the toss.

Abhinav was in fine nick. The left-hander created room with deft footwork and found the gaps. Provided the slightest of width, he cut and sliced past fielders.

His bat coming down straight, Abhinav was balanced and assured at the crease. His batsmanship was a combination of solidity and clinical efficiency.

The promising Kaushik has been among the runs in the tournament. And with good reasons too as his game stems from sound fundamentals. The opener timed and placed the ball, never slogged.

The left-right combination put on 132 runs in 13.4 overs. The stage was set for the final blast. And Karthik went ballistic after he took guard. His bat-speed his strength, Karthik picked length early and then cut, pulled and flashed the ball past the fielders.

His batting ruled by instinct, Karthik tore into the bowling. His bludgeoned sixes had the crowd roaring.

Ganesh Moorthi was adjudged ‘Man-of-the-Final’, N. Jagadeesan the ‘Player-of-the-Tournament’, and M. Ashwin, the ‘Most Valuable Player’.

The scores:

Albert Tuti Patriots 215 for two in 20 overs (Abhinav Mukund 82 not out, Kaushik Gandhi 59, Dinesh Karthik 55) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 93 in 18.5 overs (Vasanth Saravanan 30, Ganesh Moorthi four for 11).