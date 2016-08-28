Ticket sales for the six Tamil Nadu Premier League matches at the India Cements Limited (ICL) ground in Tirunelveli, commenced on Sunday (Aug. 28). Tickets are being sold for the matches from September 1 to 5.

Tickets may be availed at the main ticket counter, and the Aravind canteen counter.

Only limited tickets are available.

