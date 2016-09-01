With this win, Dragons moved to top of the table with six points.

Dindigul Dragons continued its winning streak (three in three), beating VB Thiruvallur Veerans by 29 runs in the Tamil Nadu Premier League here on Thursday.

Chasing 164 for victory, Thiruvallur Veerans managed only 134 for nine in 20 overs and was handed its first defeat of the tournament.

With this win, Dragons moved to top of the table with six points.

For Veerans, only R. Sanjay Yadav kept his side in the hunt with some big hitting as he smashed 53 off just 31 balls.

The left-hander smashed six sixes and a four in his knock, targeting mid-wicket to long on arc with good use of feet. But just as he was trying to take the match away, left-arm pacer T. Natarajan produced a brilliant yorker to dismiss Yadav to reduce Veerans to 88 for four in the 13th over, after which the chase fizzled out.

Leg-spinner M. Ashwin and Natarajan were the pick of the bowlers for the Dragons, taking three wickets each.

Earlier, N. Jagadeesan scored his second half-century of the tournament to power Dindigul Dragons to 163 for three against VB Thiruvallur Veerans. Jagadeesan’s 87 came off just 69 balls with ten fours and a six.

After electing to bat, Dragons got off to a cautious start with openers Jagadeesan and left-hander V. Ganga Sridhar Raju spending time in the middle to get used to the pace before cutting loose.

At the end of PowerPlay, Dragons was 34 without loss, but after the eighth over the duo stepped on the accelerator. Over the next five overs, Dragons raced from 41 to 94 for no loss at the end of the 13th over.

The pair added 127 for the opening wicket from just 102 balls, the first 100-run stand of the tournament, before Ganga Sridhar Raju was dismissed for 45.

The spinners were below par, struggling to get their length right which allowed the batsmen to stay back and use the pull and cut effectively. But Veerans had a chance to remove Jagadeesan (when on 19) early, but Hari Nishanth spilled an easy catch at first slip off Rahil Shah. There were quite a few lapses with regards to ground fielding too.

Veerans’ pulled things back slightly towards the end before R. Vivek smashed two sixes and a four as 20 runs came in the final over.

Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 163 for three in 20 overs (N. Jagadeesan 87 n.o., V. Ganga Sridhar Raju 45) bt bt VB Thiruvallur Veerans 134 for nine in 20 overs (Sanjay Yadav 53, T. Natarajan three for 27, M. Ashwin three for 27).