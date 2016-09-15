Kanchi Warriors’s J. Kousik showed application but ran out of patience to end up run out. Photo: R. Ragu

They make heavy weather of a modest target to miss out on the semis.

Karaikudi Kaalai, desperately looking to make the semifinals, played recklessly at the start before pulling off a three-wicket win over Ruby Kanchi Warriors in the final league clash of the India Cements-TNPL at the ICL grounds here on Wednesday.

The victory, though, was not enough for Kaalai to advance; they were expected to chase down the target of 121 in 70 balls to make the grade.

The target had seemed with reach as Kaalai had quite a few big hitters in their ranks.

Right at the beginning of the chase, Kaalai lost four wickets, including skipper S. Badrinath, in the space of eight balls. Medium pacer J. Kaushik and off-spinner M. Prabhu shared two wickets apiece to leave the opposition tottering at three for four in two overs.

To worsen things, Kaushik picked one more in his next over.

Though R. Srinivasan (61 n.o, 43b, 7x4, 1x6) and M. Shahjahan (32, 31, 2x4, 1x6) put on 69 for the sixth wicket, Kaalai’s hopes of making the last four went up in smoke.

Earlier, the Warriors batsmen did nothing extraordinary either, with barring J. Kousik’s 25 (21b, 3x4) ending up as the team’s top score.

Opener Bharath Shankar was dropped by Badrinath in the covers off Mohan Prasath. But Prasath came back strongly to remove the batsman in his next over.

This time Ganapathi Chandrasekar made no mistake, running a few yards before latching on to a skier at long-on.

Medium pacer Ganapathi accounted for Nilesh Subramanian in the eighth over, the latter falling in a similar fashion.

Skipper B. Indrajith was rattled by left-arm spinner Suresh Babu, and the Warriors scorecard read 41 for three in nine overs.

Badrinath sensed a chance and set an attacking field. He also quickly compensated for the dropped catch by effecting a brilliant run-out of M. Shahrukh Khan from short-cover, as Warriors lost three wickets for five runs.

Varun Kumar soon found his way to the pavilion too after M. Vijayakumar ran quite a distance, picked up the ball from fine leg and fired it in to keeper Anirudha, who did the rest.

Even as wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Kousik stood his ground. He defended well and punished loose deliveries. But his patience ran out, and he ran himself out.

Two more wickets and a few lusty hits in the ‘death’ saw the Warriors end up with 120 for eight.

In the semifinals, Dindigul Dragons takes on Albert Tuti Patriots in Tirunelveli on September 16, followed by the Chepauk Super Gillies versus Lyca Kovai Kings in Chennai the following day.

The scores: Ruby Kanchi Warriors 120 for eight in 20 overs (J. Kousik 25) lost to Karaikudi Kaalai 122 for seven in 18.5 overs (R. Srinivasan 61 n.o., M. Shahjahan 32, J. Kaushik three for 29, M. Prabhu two for 20).