Karaikudi Kaalai slumps to its second consecutive defeat

Chepauk Super Gillies thrashed Karaikudi Kaalai by 67 runs to register its first win in the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the NPRCET grounds here on Sunday.

In reply to Chepauk Super Gillies’ score of 195, Karaikudi Kaalai was bowled out for 128.

Chasing 196, opener S. Anirudha was run out on 7 by a direct hit from R. Sathish. M. Vijay Kumar top scored, smashing three sixes and four of a Yo Mahesh over. He raced to 38 off just twelve balls as Kaalai was 48 for one after just three overs.

Vijay Kumar followed up with a six off left arm spinner R. Alexander, and a half-century stand with R. Srinivasan, as Kaalai reached 69 for one at the end of the Power Play.

Alexander though had the last laugh, getting Vijay Kumar caught and bowled for 46. He then struck twice to remove Badrinath and Shahjahan in successive overs as Karaikudi Kaalai slumped to 100 for four in 11 overs.

R. Srinivasan played a lone hand as wickets were tumbling at the other end. With him getting dismissed by a brilliant yorker from Antony Dhas, it was just a matter of time before Chepauk Super Gillies wrapped the match up.

Earlier in the day, Chepauk Super Gillies openers Gopinath and Thalaivan Sargunam cut loose as three boundaries and a six came in the second over off Santha Moorthy. Mohan Prasath got through the defence of Sargunam as Chepauk Super Gillies was 34 for one after four overs.

Two sixes by Saravanan immediately after he came to crease showed the intent of Chepauk Super Gillies. Santha Moorthy once again was taken to the cleaners in the last over of the power play.

Gopinath’s pull over square leg for a four and fine leg for a six was followed by a flick by Saravanan to the mid wicket boundary as 22 runs came in the last over of the power play. Chepauk Super Gillies raced to 67 for one.

Immediately after the power play, Saravanan was caught at deep cover. Gopinath, though, carted two consecutive sixes off Suresh Babu as Chepauk Super Gillies was 94 for two at the end of 10 overs.

Yo Mahesh, going for a big one, was caught in the deep as Chepauk Super Gillies was 100 for three. Gopinath was finally trapped in front by Shajahan.

Sasidev and captain R. Sathish continued to accelerate despite wickets falling at regular intervals. The duo stitched together a fifty-run partnership in just under five overs.

Karaikudi Kaalai wilted under pressure, conceding as many as twenty two wides in the innings. R. Sathish, with three fours and as many sixes in his innings, made sure Chepauk Super Gillies set a daunting target for Karaikudi Kaalai.

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 195 for nine in 20 overs (R. Sathish 46, Gopinath 43, R. Sonu Yadav four for 27) bt Karaikudi Kaalai 128 in 17.1 overs (M. Vijay Kumar 46, R. Srinivasan 38, Antony Dhas four for nine, R. Alexander three for 28).