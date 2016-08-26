The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed Tamil Nadu players participating in the Duleep Trophy to turn out for their respective franchises in the TNPL.

“The players are allowed to join their India Cements TNPL squads in case they are not picked in the playing XI and can also travel back during the non-match days at the Duleep Trophy,” the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Vijay available



“Additionally, players from the team that doesn’t qualify for the Duleep Trophy final will be allowed to join their respective franchises.”

Lyca Kovai Kings captain J. Syed Mohammed said here in a press conference that India opener M. Vijay “will be available for the Franchise’s first two matches and hopefully for the rest of the tournament as well”. B. Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Arun Karthik, M. Ashwin, and Abhinav Mukund are the others who have been selected to play for various teams in the Duleep Trophy.