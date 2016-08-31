After Chennai and Dindigul, the TNPL bandwagon moves down south to Tirunelveli where the teams will battle out in the next five days over six matches starting Thursday when table toppers Dindigul Dragons and VB Thiruvallur Veerans face off.

All eyes will once again be on India off-spinner R. Ashwin and his availability. His presence on Thursday is yet to be ascertained with the team’s assistant coach M. Sanjay saying, “Ashwin is expected to play but we are waiting to hear from him. His tickets have been booked.”

Sanjay also added Ashwin had requested for some rest and the team had given a wish list of matches they would like him to be available for but insisted the final call will be with the player.

“We understand his commitments to the national team is important and he will have the right to pick his games.”

Both Veerans and the Dragons have won their opening two matches and will want to carry the momentum forward.

For Dragons, leg-spinner M. Ashwin will miss the game to play in the Duleep Trophy.

Ahead of the first game under lights here, the ICL ground which will also host one of the semifinal, was getting spruced up with final touches being given.

The ground has a capacity for 5,000 and there will be free pick up service at four points (old bus stand, new bus stand, junction and Aravind Eye Hospital) by 21 vans, each making four trips on all match days.

The spectators will be dropped only at one point (junction) by these 21 vans plus eight buses.