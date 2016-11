T. Venkatesan’s five-wicket haul set up a five-wicket win for Sachin CC over Warriors CC in the third division of the TNCA-DDCA league on Sunday.

The scores: II div: Yuvaraj Youngsters 157 for nine in 23 overs (K. Prabhu 64, P. Srinivasan 35, M. Sathish Kumar four for 19, N.S. Prem Kumar three for 43) bt Seeni Bala 107 for seven in 23 overs (N. Kalidasss four for 31).

Godson 163 for five in 24 overs (P. Sambath 40 n.o., P. Sundar 34, A. Gobi 34, K. Lakshmikanthan three for 15) bt Volcano Riders 94 in 22 overs (A. Arul Vasantha Kumar 30, M. Leony three for 10).

III div: Warriors 80 for nine in 20 overs (T. Venkatesan five for 13, M. Niyas three for 12) lost to Sachin 82 for five in 14.3 overs.