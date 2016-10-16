R. Radeesh Manikandan scored 142 (122b, 4x8, 6x8) and S.R. Sabarish picked up five for 41 as Bharathi Cricket Club defeated TANGEDCO by 53 runs in a TNCA fourth division C-zone match here.

Parthasarathy Sundram’s six for 43 helped Alstom S&RC beat Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club by 29 runs in the fifth division B-zone.

The scores:

III div. ‘B’: Madras 248 for seven in 50 overs (J. Hariesh 84, Srinivas Anoop Pai 45, Suhail Chandhok 42, K. Ramji 34 n.o., B. Ragvasisht five for 75) bt Madras Port Trust 116 in 42.1 overs (R. Ram Kumar four for 17).

Central United 176 in 48.4 overs (K. Anok Raju 49, J. Parthiban 39, K. Kiran Kashyap five for 44) bt Reserve Bank 155 in 47 overs (M. Lakshminarayanan 41, T. Vignesh Pathy 39, R. Chandrasekar five for 42).

Cosmopolitan Club 172 for nine in 50 overs (K. Krishna Babu 52, H. Raja four for 33, K. Easwaran three for 28) bt Mambalam Mosquitos 167 in 48.5 overs (B. Vinay Kumar 45, M. Arul three for 25, E. Gopal three for 47).

IV div. ‘C’: Prasad 127 in 37 overs (G. Naveen Kumar four for 28, C. Karthick Kumar three for 34) lost to Galaxy 128 for five in 29.4 overs (Fahad Abdul Azeez 37 n.o., A.R. Sriram 30).

Bharathi 246 for eight in 40 overs (R. Radeesh Manikandan 142, U.R. Vishnu Mahesh 50, K. Kalidass three for 72) bt TANGEDCO 193 in 33.1 overs (N. Shyam Prasad 60, G. Prem Kumar 42, S.R. Sabarish five for 41).

Triplicane United 165 in 50 overs (R. Adhitya Rishi 31, S. Teja six for 37) bt Youngsters 137 in 42.3 overs (S. Prashanth 39, D. Seethapathi three for 44, Aman Arya Anil three for 48, R. Adhitya Rishi three for 37).

Young Men’s Association 162 in 34.1 overs (S.P. Nathan 69, Valmiki Sanjay Naidu 33, S. Jagan five for 45, P. Bhuvaneswaran four for 42) bt Gandhi Nagar Starlets 155 in 35.2 overs (M. Mohammed Anas 45, S. Akesh three for 27).

T. Srinivasaraghavan Memorial 105 in 39.1 overs (C.V. Vinay 45, R. Sasidharan five for 17) lost to Garnet 106 for six in 30.2 overs (A. Arockia Jetlin three for 39).

V div. ‘B’: National United 229 for eight in 50 overs (H. Ramachandran 53 n.o., N. Sathiya Narayanan 40, S. Manoj Prabhakar four for 56) bt Milkyway 209 in 48.4 overs (K. Vignesh 58, E. Saran Suresh three for 39, C. Rajesh Kumar three for 51).

Alstom 129 in 38.1 overs (S. Ashwath Narayanan four for 45) bt Triplicane Cosmopolitan 100 in 33.4 overs (Parthasarathy Sundram six for 43, K. Balaji three for 15).

Kohinoor XI 66 in 25.2 overs (K. Sugumar five for 26, Osaid Ahmad Siddiqui three for 21) lost to Jai Hind 69 for one in 12.2 overs.

Presidency College Athletic Association 70 in 26 overs (S. Vinod Kumar four for 13, K. Ram Kumar three for 14, R. Sudharsanam three for 22) lost to Nungambakkam SC 74 for three in 22.2 overs (T. Ashwin 42 n.o.).

V div. ‘D’: Vijay’s 334 for nine in 50 overs (K. Suriya Prakash 75, R. Magesh 64, C. Kubendran 47, S. Abilash 38, S. Selva Kumar five for 98) bt Young Men’s 120 in 31.2 overs (A.N. Naveen Kumar 38).

Bharath Petroleum 194 for nine in 50 overs (S. Parthasarathy 36, P. Manikanta Syama Sundar four for 51) bt Comrades 146 in 39.3 overs (S. Sai Sabareesha 54, S. Durai Babu three for 44).

Singaravelar Memorial 172 in 39 overs (S. Kamesh Kumar 49, S. Chandra Mouli six for 46) lost to Perungalathur 173 for two in 22.1 overs (V. Mahalingam 80, D. Agnal David 40, Johnson Peter Xavier 30 n.o.).