Tamil Nadu emerged champion in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy (under-19) one-day championship here on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala finished with 14 points each, but the former was declared winner by virtue of a better run-rate, according to an official scorer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

On the final day, the Tamil Nadu-Kerala and Andhra-Hyderabad games were abandoned following rain.

In the only match possible, Karnataka won by 22 runs, via VJD method, against Goa.

The scores: Goa 177 for seven in 24 overs (Shivam Amonkar 49, Vaihav Govekar 56, S.S. Prabhudesai 31) lost to Karnataka 167 for five in 21 overs (N. Jayesh 60, Goutham Sagar 40). Karnataka won by 22 runs via VJD method.

Final placings: 1. Tamil Nadu 14 points, 2. Kerala 14, 3. Andhra 10, 4. Goa 8, 5. Karnataka 8, and 6. Hyderabad 6.