Pune, Ranchi and Dharamshala will join the Test fold when India hosts Australia for a four-match series beginning in February.

Incredibly, the first Test, in Pune, will start on February 23, just a day after Australia’s Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at Adelaide. Such a tight schedule effectively means Australia will have to select entirely different squads for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka at home and the Tests in India.

The series against Australia will cap India’s busy home season. After Pune, the teams will move to Bengaluru for the second Test from March 4 and then to Ranchi for the third from March 16. The final Test will be played in Dharamshala from March 25.

The allocation of matches to new centres is reportedly aimed at restoring the rotation policy for Tests and taking the game to non-traditional centres.

Incidentally, Pune, Ranchi and Dharamshala house the State associations of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary, and president Anurag Thakur respectively.

India swept the series 4-0 the last time Australia visited.

The schedule: First Test: Pune, February 23-27; Second Test: Bengaluru, March 4-8; Third Test: Ranchi, March 16-20; Fourth Test: Dharamshala, March 25-29.