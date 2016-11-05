Hard-hitting batsman Chandan Sahani, who happens to be the only Hyderabad player picked for the India under-19 team that will take part in the Youth Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month, is a huge admirer of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli.

And, not surprisingly, he loves to emulate his idol even as he is fully conscious of the huge task ahead of him.

“I love to dominate the bowling even while the emphasis is on the right shot selection. Yes, my favourite cricketer is Virat bhai but I am aware that I have a long, long way to go,” said the middle-order batsman, now in Rajkot playing for the State under-19 team.

For someone who has learnt the basics from first coach Kishan Lal Yadav since he was just 11 years and later played for the latter’s team, Evergreen, Chandan said that he was expecting the call given his consistent scores in the Zonals and the Challenger tournament (under-19). “But, again, I must thank my under-19 coach now Wahab Sir (Abdul Bari Wahab) for giving me the confidence and support,” he said.

And, the other coach who played a big role in Chandan’s evolution into a consistent performer for Evergreen in the HCA leagues was Ashok Singh, who was also the mentor and coach of V.V.S. Laxman.

“I look at this huge opportunity of playing for India under-19 as the most critical phase of my career. I know that if I perform well, I will play in the Ranji Trophy and then I can dream of playing for my country,” said Chandan.

Interestingly, for Chandan this is the third and final season in the under-19 category and he is in the mood to make the most of it.

This B.Com second year student of SP College in Secunderabad said that the biggest challenge for him was to do really well and live up to people’s expectations. “It is never going to be easy at this level. So, I will prepare myself as well as possible and come up with big scores,” he said.

Watching videos of Kohli batting is the only favourite pastime of this young talent and with the likes of Wahab, Bobjee (former India leg-spinner M.V. Narasimha Rao and now director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence at Gymkhana Ground here) fine-tuning his skills, Chandan has every reason to dream big.