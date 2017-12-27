‘There will always be a special case’

more-in

Rahul Dravid who has been the Head Coach of the India A and Under 19 team from mid 2015, said there is a chance for an outlier from the under-19 teams to get into the senior team.

When asked, if the perception of fast tracking under-19 players into the National team that existed when Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were given the big breaks has changed, Dravid matter of fact said: “There will always be an odd special case who comes out of the blue and does exceptionally well in the under-19. If there is an opportunity in the Indian team, he is given it. I keep telling these boys if not the Indian team, I would love to see them in the India A side.”

For the second time Dravid will guide the India under-19 team through the ICC under-19 World Cup, this time in New Zealand. He expressed happiness at some players having played first cricket. “It’s great to have Pirthvi (Shaw) in the side and along with him there are five six guys who have played at some level of first class or limited overs. Even in the last team (that played in Bangladesh), there were guys who had first class exposure. It’s nice for them to bring that experience into the World Cup.” Excerpts:

Biggest challenge in New Zealand: The conditions will be an exciting challenge. It’s going to be very different. I think none of our guys have been to New Zealand before. In our camp in Bangalore, we tried to replicate the New Zealand conditions, but you really cannot replicate that because New Zealand is slightly unique; even things like the atmospheric conditions and the wind it’s unique from any part of the world. And in terms of pressure, there is a pressure of expectations, but I think its a great opportunity to learn and grow as cricketers and as people.

Purpose of the ICC event: We remind the players about the purpose of under-19 cricket. The previous players from under-19 teams have gone on to do wonders for India. Some have been phenomenal. Yes I think we have not just shown them in words, but also in actions. All we have to do is guide them to the teams of the past and they will know what is right. Seeing what someone like Washington Sundar has done from the last under -19 World Cup and into the Indian team is really heartening from our perspective and credit to BCCI for this for buying our vision.

On his coaching role: I have learned a lot about coaching and about myself. Its been a really good experience. It’s given me an opportunity to spend time with a completely different generation. They’ve grown up thinking about cricket differently.

Team not individuals: I don’t want to focus on individuals. Our team is great, a few players are missing. Some players get recognized, but I believe that at this level you cannot predict who will make it and who will not.

India is in Group B which has Australia, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, but Shaw did not want want to talk.

The team: Prithvi Shaw (captain, Mumbai), Shubman Gill (vice-captain, Punjab), Manjot Kalra (Delhi), Himanshu Rana (Haryana), Abhishek Sharma (Punjab), Riyan Parag (Assam), Aryan Juyal (wk, Uttar Pradesh), Harvik Desai (wk, Saurashtra), Shivam Mavi (Uttar Pradesh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rajasthan), Ishan Porel (Bengal), Arshdeep Singh (Madhya Pradesh), Anukul Roy (Jharkhand), Shiva Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Pankaj Yadav (Jharkhand).