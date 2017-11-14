The Kohli ‘cut’ to aid the drive

Cutting out the errors: Virat Kohli worked on his drives after chopping the top portion of the bat handle. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

more-in

Wielding a ‘super short’ handle willow can be a good way to synchronise the down-swing of the bat with the feet movement.

India captain Virat Kohli tried it — he got the top portion of the bat handle chopped off by a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) member — at the practice session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

He had to go down low for his front-footed drives that saw his willow and feet moving in tandem. Front foot driving has been a problem area for Kohli on occasions.

The down swing of the bat is quicker with a shorter handle. In fact, on bouncy tracks, shots such as the cut and the pull can be essayed with the ‘super short’ handle. Kohli could also have been working on his back-footed game and strokeplay given that the pitch here for the Test is expected to be lively.

Or is the South African campaign already on his mind.

This was also an evening when Kohli rushed out to help a television crew member after he was struck by a Mohammed Shami delivery that squeezed through the net. Fortunately, the injury was not serious.