The Cutting edge

Benjamin Colin James Cutting’s late charge in the final of the Indian Premier League last year tilted the scales firmly in favour of eventual champion Sunrisers Hyderabad. Could he remember his knock on the night he’d never forget ?

“I was just telling the guys that the last season had gone like it was yesterday. The last 12 months have flown. Hope we continue with the momentum we finished on last year,” he told journalists on Friday in anticipation of the 10th edition ahead.

Did being adjudged Player-of-the-Match (for the unbeaten 39 embellished with a quartet of sixes and a treble of boundaries and two for 35) on that occasion put pressure on him this time round ? “Not really. I’m not putting any more pressure on myself. I played last year by not thinking too much about it but just going out there and doing what I had to,” said the Brisbane-born allrounder.

On the throw from the deep that felled the dangerous-looking Kedar Jadhav on Wednesday night, Cutting said, “I always had the arm and it came out perfectly. It doesn’t always work that way.” For one who hardly played when with other franchises, he was well-prepared for the challenges that lay ahead.

On planning

Was the SRH campaign, driven mostly by bowling allrounders, planned in such a way. “No it just happened that way,” he replied. The Queensland quick’s bowling slowed down after being plagued by injuries. “I hit the gym, worked on fitness and now the ball leaves the hand quicker,” he felt.

The slow ball he continues to use since Indian wickets are abrasive and suited for it. The lanky seamer has only praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. “Every time he comes up with something new. He’s always staying ahead of the game. He’s a got a few things up his sleeves this year too. He probably won’t tell you that,” the 1.92m tall tearaway reckons.

On so much talent merely warming the bench, he said, “There’s so much depth but only four (foreigners) can play. Someone has to miss out. As long as we are winning, it’s fine by me.”

Last year’s triumph didn’t matter. “This time we start from scratch. The relaxed nature of the side and the role each one knows he has to play, makes SRH special,” said the wiry Aussie, who described himself as quiet, keeping to himself or in the company of his girlfriend when he had free time on his hands.