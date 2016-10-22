Trouble is brewing for BCCI president Anurag Thakur with the Supreme Court concluding prima facie on Friday that he had made efforts to “question the legitimacy” of the Lodha Committee recommendations despite the apex court having upheld them.

In a 21-page judgment, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur observed that there was “no occasion” for the BCCI president to urge ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to write a letter “clarifying” that the Justice Lodha Committee recommendation to induct a nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General in the Board’s Apex Council amounted to “governmental interference”, especially when the Supreme Court had already upheld that particular recommendation in its judgement of July 18.

Anurag Thakur had met Manohar on August 6-7 on the sidelines of an ICC event in Dubai.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the BCCI president, even after the declaration of the final judgment of this Court on July 18, 2016, requested the ICC Chairperson for a letter ‘clarifying’ (as he states) the position which he (Manohar) had taken as BCCI President on the induction of a CAG nominee,” observed the judgement authored by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud for the Bench also comprising Justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

Noting that the Supreme Court’s judgment “binds” the BCCI to comply with and not question it, the court arrived at the prima facie conclusion that Anurag Thakur’s effort to get the letter from Manohar was a bid to “create a record in order to question the legitimacy of the recommendation of the Committee for the appointment of a CAG nominee”.

Manohar had refused to write the letter. Had the ICC issued such a document, the BCCI would have displayed it to argue in the Supreme Court that a CAG nominee would amount to “governmental interference” and lead to the suspension of the BCCI from world cricket, and the Lodha Committee’s work would have taken a beating.

Anurag Thakur’s “effort” for such a letter was despite the Supreme Court’s specific reassurance to the Board in its July 18 judgment that “far from finding fault with presence of a nominee of the Accountant General of the State and C&AG, the ICC would in our opinion appreciate any such step for the same ... The nominees recommended by the Committee would act as conscience keepers of the State Associations and the BCCI”.

The Supreme Court deferred its verdict on Anurag Thakur. It has decided to first wait to hear from Shashank Manohar and ICC CEO Dave Richardson.

The court has cast a wider web to systematically nail the truth behind Anurag Thakur’s conduct. Directing the Lodha Committee to forward Manohar a copy of the judgment, it has given the ICC chief the full opportunity to give the apex court a complete picture of what transpired between him and the BCCI president on August 6-7 in Dubai.

The court said Manohar was at liberty to get a report from Richardson as it was the latter, who had in an interview, alleged that Anurag Thakur approached the ICC for the letter.

The court has specifically sought to include Richardson’s version because the BCCI, through its authorised signatory and office-bearer Ratnakar Shetty, had filed an affidavit on oath blankly denying the ICC CEO’s allegation, even accusing him of making a “false statement”.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 5.