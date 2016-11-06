TOPICS

For the Lodha Committee, it would be the first interaction with Thakur after a series of communications.

The Board president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have indicated to the Lodha Committee their desire to meet it after November 9. The decision was communicated to Justice R.M. Lodha on Sunday.

The much-awaited meeting between the top two officials of the Board and Justice Lodha would hold the key to find a way out for the beleaguered cricket officials who have little choice but to comply with the set of recommendations.

