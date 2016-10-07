The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Anurag Thakur has written to all members expressing his anguish about the “frivolous comments” against the IPL and the league being described as an extravaganza.

The Board president stated that since its inception in 2008, the IPL had grown tremendously and paid Rs. 2,244 crore directly in various taxes over the nine years.

He pointed out that State associations had been paid Rs. 2,406 crore from the IPL profits for further development of the game.

Thakur mentioned that the impact of IPL on the Indian economy was Rs. 2,650 crore besides other benefits in terms of employment opportunities.

It was pointed out that the IPL’s contribution to the Indian GDP was Rs. 1,150 crore.

Moreover, the Board had paid Rs. 110 crore to former cricketers as one-time benefit, thus helping those who had not been covered under its platinum jubilee scheme.

The figures apart, Thakur stressed that the IPL was the most-watched cricket league globally and the sixth most popular sports league in the world that had “attracted fans across genders, age groups, demographics and has a global appeal”.

He proclaimed it as the most sought property by advertisers.

Dismissing the general argument that IPL was a platform for the established to consolidate their position and an employment opportunity for retired cricketers, Thakur pointed out that 13 cricketers who had done very well in the IPL had gone on to play for India.

Thakur said he was mentioning the hard facts to counter the comments made against the IPL and sought the collective wisdom of the members to decide on “whether to stop this extravaganza”.