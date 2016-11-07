Kerala played the waiting game better than Haryana to gain the first innings lead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group-C league match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Monday.

On a bright sunny day when the cool breeze kept the atmosphere

pleasant, Kerala overcame anxious moments in the afternoon as it overhauled the Haryana total of 303. The innings closed at 404,

fetching Kerala a lead of 101.

Resuming at 170 for one, Kerala was in the driver’s seat, but it lost

four wickets in the space of 64 runs after Bhavin Thakkar and skipper

Rohan Prem put on 131 for the second wicket. It was soon after tea

that Kerala went past group leader Haryana’s total thanks to half-centuries by Sachin Baby and Iqbal Abdulla while wicketkeeper

Nikhilesh Surendran made 28 valuable runs.

Except for Sanju Samson who was caught in the slip by Yuzvendra Chahal off Ashish Hooda, the rest of the batsmen made useful contribution to the team’s cause. Jalaj Saxena was unable to bat, owing to an injury, and was ruled “retired out’’. He, however, bowled the first over in Haryana’s second innings, after the umpires had sent back the overenthusiastic staff running to the pitch with the covers, and allowed play for two overs.

Harshal Patel was rewarded for his lively bowling with four wickets, that included the openers. Opener Bhavin Thakkar’s vigil for 270 balls fetched him 79, and put Kerala on to the first innings lead, for the fourth time in five matches this season.

Kerala had collected three points each for the first innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh. It had lost to Himachal Pradesh outright.

Yuzvendra Chahal who was second in bowling list with 22 wickets, bagged four more as he teased the batsmen with his clever variation of flight.

Even though the conditions, which has resulted in the collection of 713 runs in 250 overs over three days may not inspire much, it will be difficult to rule out a positive result on the final day, considering cricket as a game of glorious uncertainties.

The scores:

Haryana — 1st innings: 303.

Kerala — 1st innings: Bhavin Thakkar b Harshal 79, Vishnu Vinod b Harshal 58, Rohan Prem lbw b Chahal 64, Sanju Samson c Chahal b Ashish Hooda 7, Sachin Baby c Harshal b Chahal 52, Nikhilesh Surendran b Chahal 28, Iqbal Abdulla b Harshal 61, Vinod Kumar c Rajat Paliwal b Harshal 21, Manu Krishnan b Chahal 15, Sandeep Warrier (not out) 3, Jalaj Saxena (retired out) 0; Extras (b-2, lb-9, nb-2, w-3): 16; Total (in 139.3 overs) 404.

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-203, 3-216, 4-220, 5-266, 6-331, 7-379, 8-388, 9-404.

Haryana bowling: Ashish Hooda 20-3-46-1, Sanjay Pahal 19-11-30-0, Mohit Sharma 22-5-61-0, Harshal Patel 25-6-63-4, Yuzvendra Chahal 36.2-7-119-4, Chaitanya Bishnoi 12-2-60-0, Rajat Paliwal 5-0-13-0, Shubham Rohilla 0.1-0-1-0.

Haryana — 2nd innings: Nitin Saini (batting) 6, Shubham Rohilla

(batting) 0; Total (for no loss in two overs): 6.

Kerala bowling: Jalaj Saxena 1-0-1-0, Iqbal Abdullah 1-0-5-0.