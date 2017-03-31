Tendulkar hails India’s lower middle order

more-in

Sachin Tendulkar believes that one of the reasons responsible for India’s success in the 2016-17 season was its lower middle order’s (7-9) performance with the bat. “The long season has been tremendous for our team. There have been challenging moments, and those moments were when I felt our No. 7, 8 and 9 contributed big time. Those were critical moments when the Test match could have gone either way. When any team which has that kind of strength, where the bowlers can go out and score those crucial runs, the keeper can go out and score a 100 for them, you become a solid side. Obviously, the first six batters and then 7, 8 and 9 contributing (was significant),” said Tendulkar at the launch of his app “100MB’ here on Thursday.

Excerpts:

Wriddhiman Saha: He is incredible. These guys have played well at home in crunch moments that can decide the match and sometimes the series. That, I felt, was the difference. You could see, both teams going neck-and-neck, and one team starts pulling away from it. You can see that happen, and that’s what happened.

On the quality of the Indian team now: When we have a full strength side, it is a good problem to have…whom to leave out. That means your bench strength is really strong. That is how champion teams are made off. I am sure everyone watched the way we have played. To maintain and stay at this level is something I am sure everyone is wanting to do. I have got a lot of faith in our team.

On Umesh Yadav: I think the way our guys showed discipline and commitment in 13 Tests at home (is heartening). I don’t remember anything like that happened during my days. And someone like Umesh (Yadav) has played in 12 of them. For a fast bowler, it is really taxing. That shows, you have got to work on your body. And if you are able to do that (its great)… Umesh is the type of bowler who gets better the more he bowls. You could see that. He bowled possibly the best spell in the last innings of the season. Anyone who bowls good reverse swing will always be effective in India. Because of the surface, the texture, there will be reverse swing. In Dharamshala, Umesh bowled damn good reverse swing.

Ajinkya Rahane, a Mumbaikar winning a Test match: The last Mumbaikar who led India to win in his first Test was myself in Delhi (India vs Australia, 1996).

Was the India-Australia series exciting?: You take from 1998 to 2000, 2004, it has always been exciting.

On Cheteshwar Pujara: Has been a silent warrior. He has terrific temperament; he is someone who is dedicated, disciplined and focused. I have seen him from close quarters and I was impressed with what I saw. I knew this guy would be there for a long time.