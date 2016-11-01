The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) which adopted the Justice R.M.Lodha Committee’s reforms in cricket report on Sept. 29, hopes to put in place a new body by Nov. 27. “Everything is on track and we hope to complete the process by Nov. 27; we should have a new body on that day,’’ said Kamal Saha, President, TCA.

The Supreme Court in its order dated Oct. 21 had said: “Where state associations have not agreed to implement the recommendations of the Committee, as accepted by this Court, BCCI will make a genuine endeavour to persuade the state associations to effectuate compliance.

“Though BCCI is in default and breach of the directions of this Court, in order to enable it to have an additional opportunity to establish its bona fides and to secure compliance with the judgment of this Court dated 18 July 2016, we grant time until 3 December 2016 for the purpose. Besides complying with the direction set out above of filing statements and appearing before the Committee, BCCI shall report compliance before this Court on 5 December 2016.’’

So by the fresh timeline (Dec. 3) set by the apex court, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), which adopted the Lodha recommendations on Sept. 30 and TCA, would have executed the recommendations in full. The VCA will elect its new body at Special General Meeting (SGM) on Nov. 13.