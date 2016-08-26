Sport » Cricket

DINDIGUL, August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 23:56 IST

Targeted district players: Dayanidhi

Dhayanidhi Alagiri. Photo: K. Pichumani
Madurai Super Giants opens its campaign against Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the NPRCET grounds here on Saturday.

On the eve of the clash, Team Director of Madurai Super Giants Dayanidhi Alagiri spoke on various topics.

Excerpts :

On his entry into TNPL: I have been playing cricket for the past 15 years. The game has been my passion. I come from Madurai where I know a lot of local district players. When I came to know about Kothari wanting to own the Madurai team I quickly decided to be a part of it as I know him for so many years.

Setting up the team right from the scratch: I wanted to be a part of the team right from the players’ draft. The auction was huge. We wanted the right combination and went for mostly district players. We have close to 15 players from districts alone.

On so many players from the district: District players generally play shorter formats compared to City teams who play mostly the longer format. This was one of the main reasons for their selection.

Michael Bevan being roped in as coach: Ganapathy Vignesh (member of the Madurai Super Giants team) was a part of the ICL and had played under Bevan. He had a good equation with him and it was his idea to get Bevan as coach of the team.

Bevan’s influence on the team: Bevan focuses hard on fitness and fielding which is a key to this format.

