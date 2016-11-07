Tamil Nadu had its finger on the pulse of the game throughout, won the key moments and outplayed Baroda in a display that was clinical.

The margin of victory — an innings and 44 runs — reflects Tamil Nadu dominance in this Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Shaeed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium.

Baroda was dismissed for 200 in the post lunch session on day three here on Monday. Seamer K. Vignesh, adjudged Player-of-the-Match, scalped three more to finish with eight wickets in the contest. Left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas bowled with craft to pick four wickets on the concluding day.

Tamil Nadu now has 17 points from five matches, while Baroda has three from four outings.

“It was a team performance. Everyone played his part in the win. This is what I want from the side in future also,” said coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

The pitch continued to offer lateral movement and batting demanded application. Once again, the Baroda batsmen were found lacking in both footwork and heart, collapsing from 59 without loss.

K. Vignesh was impressive. He bowls close to the off-stump, draws batsman into a stroke and often foxes them with his two-way seam movement. His deviation is more effective because of the line he bowls.

He trapped Dhiren Mistry leg-before with a delivery that nipped back. And Kedar Devdhar (49, 83b, 5x4), who batted efficiently if not flamboyantly, was flummoxed by a slower delivery.

Skipper Deepak Hooda had just made five when he was bamboozled by a mean inswinger from K. Vignesh. The Chennai seamer was humming.

Left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas got into the act as well. Aushik is bowling much better this season since he is using the crease in more effectively.

Earlier, he was rather one dimensional by delivering from wide of the crease. Now, Aushik is bowling from close to the stumps; this also brings the leg-before decision into play. He is now spinning the ball away from the right-hander; earlier he was angling the ball into the batsman.

The left-armer castled Vishnu Solanki with a lovely delivery that spun past the outside edge. And Yusuf Pathan stepped out to Aushik only to be done in by the dip and hole out.

Paceman L. Vignesh, who delivers from a rather sling-armish action, consumed Pinal Shah with a peach of an away going delivery.

There were some big hits from Soaeb Tai (69 not out, 60b, 9x4) but these were too little too late for Baroda.

The scoreboard:

Baroda — 1st innings: 93.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 337.

Baroda — 2nd innings: Kedar Devdhar c & b K. Vignesh 49, Dhiren Mistry lbw K. Vignesh 17, Vishnu Solanki b Aushik 4, Deepak Hooda b K. Vignesh 5, Pinal Shah c Jagadeesan b L. Vignesh 9, Yusuf Pathan c Dinesh Karthik b Aushik 5, Swapnil Singh run out 11, Soaeb Tai (not out) 69, S.S. Mangalorkar lbw b L. Vignesh 7, Murtuja Vahora lbw b Aushik 17, Munaf Patel b Aushik 0; Extras (lb-5, nb-2): 7; Total (in 67.5 overs): 200.

Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-74, 3-76, 4-84, 5-89, 6-105, 7-105, 8-139, 9-200.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Crist 14-2-41-0, L. Vignesh 10-37-2, K. Vignesh 16-7-42-3, Aushik Srinivas 13.5-6-22-4, R. Malolan 11-1-47-0, Abhinav Mukund 3-0-6-0.

Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 44 runs

Player-of-the-match: K. Vignesh

Points: TN 7(17), Baroda 0(3).