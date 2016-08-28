If the first few matches are anything to go by, and as clichéd as it may sound, the TNPL has lived up to its expectations.

All 88 players in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) have taken the field and had an opportunity to showcase their talent. While it's too early to judge them, there have been a few sparkling performances that have made us sit up and take notice. And, if the first few matches are anything to go by, and as clichéd as it may sound, the TNPL has lived up to its expectations -- of unearthing new talent and showcasing local talents.

Here are some of the lesser known players who showed glimpses of potential, showing us that they were ready to graduate to the next level:

N. Jagadeesan (Dindigul Dragons) top-scored for his side with a 50-ball 71, helping his team begin its TNPL campaign in style with a 14-run win over Madurai Super Giants at the NPRCET grounds. His backfoot play and powerful cuts not only fetched him runs, but made a statement -- that he's game for tougher competition. The southpaw has represented Tamil Nadu in various age groups and was bought for a base price of Rs. 1,00,000.

R. Nilesh Subramanian (Kanchi Warriors) put in an all-round performance to help his team beat Lyca Kovai Kings. His 50-run fourth wicket partnership with J. Kousik came at a crucial time. He was more than handy with the gloves too. His presence of mind helped tilt the balance of the match in his team's favour. He was the chief architect of two run-outs in the game.

But he's modest about his achievement. In a post-match conference, he credited his coach P.S. Mohan for the effort. "He has been very helpful in teaching us direct hits, run-outs and catches. Special thanks to him. I was just doing my duty over there."He was bought for a base price of Rs. 50,000.

Malolan Rangarajan (Thiruvallur Veerans) straight-drove Karaikudi Kaalai's Rajkumar to the ropes twice. In the following Suresh Babu over, two more boundaries — one off a misfield and the other a streaky edge — made things interesting as 36 were needed of the last four overs. His 30 was a cruicial knock. In the first innings, the Kaalai's had to contend with his flat off-spinners. He did come out on top, with figures of two for 18.

He played for Tamil Nadu against Madhya Pradesh at Chepauk, in the 2011 Ranji season.

S. Harish Kumar (Lyca Kovai Kings) was another all-rounder who returned with impressive figures in his first match. He scored a gritty 25 and two wickets in the match. He has represented the Railways Under-19 team. Now, he plays for the India Pistons was bought for a base price of Rs 75, 000.