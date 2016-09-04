Shahrukh Khan’s ‘helicopter’ six, a combination of reflexes, judgement of length, and wrists, delighted a goodly crowd.

Vasanth Saravanan is an old hand in a modern format.

The right-hander is a clever customer who combines power with skill, striking the ball out of the park one moment and harnessing the angles to rotate strike, the other.

The experienced batsman’s unbeaten 50 (34b, 4x4, 2x6) was a match-winning effort as Chepauk Super Gillies chased down Ruby Kanchi Warriors’s 97 in a rain-shorted 13-overs-aside TNPL contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

The 59-run third wicket association of 59 in 33 balls between Saravanan and an enterprising Gowjith Subash (23) altered the dynamics of the contest after Kanchi Warriors struck early. Skipper R. Sathish, then, closed out the match with a rousing six.

Earlier, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘helicopter’ six, a combination of reflexes, judgement of length, and wrists, delighted a goodly crowd. This lanky batsman is a natural. His 15-ball 26 on a lively track was a nugget. Batsmanship is not always about numbers. Shahrukh, whose whipped six off paceman Anthony Dhas was a thing of beauty, impressed with the ease he struck the ball, as Kanchi Warriors made 97 after winning the toss.

For Super Gillies, D. Tamil Kumaran, a slippery paceman with a deceptive action, struck with his changes of pace to scalp four. Sai Kishore, a tall left-arm spinner he possesses an armball with some venom. This was the delivery that consumed opener K. Bharat Shankar and skipper B. Indrajith early on.

Opener Nilesh had struck the ball well during his 18-ball 25 before being prised out by Tamil Kumaran.

The scores: Ruby Kanchi Warriors 97 in 13 overs (Nilesh Subramaniam 25, Shahrukh Khan 26, Tamil Kumaran four for 24, Sai Kishore two for 10, Antony Dhas two for 14) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 103 for three in 11.5 overs (Vasanth Saravanan 50 not out).