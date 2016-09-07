Skipper B. Aparajith and N.S. Chaturved played the big innings when it mattered as VB Thiruvallur Veerans registered a 42-win over Ruby Kanchi Warriors in the India Cements-TNPL here on Monday. Incidentally, Veerans on way to victory scored the tournament’s highest total of 206 for four and also put up the biggest stand of 145 for any wicket.

Veerans lost a wicket in the very first over but that did not dampen their spirit as they had a hero in skipper Aparajith (91, 54b, 9x4, 4x6) to do the job. And, he preferred not to wait.

He found the ropes with ease and, with N.S. Chaturved (53, 34b, 3x4, 3x6) rotating the strike well, Veerans raced to 59 for one in the PowerPlay overs. He brought up his half-century with a huge six over mid-wicket.

Chaturved scored his half ton in similar fashion. Kanchi Warriors started off in a flying fashion as well but lost the plot midway through. Medium-pacer R. Rohith and leg-spinner S. Samuel picked up three wickets apiece for Veerans.

Kings rule over Gillies



In the day’s other clash, Lyca Kovai Kings scored an 11-run win over Chepauk Super Gillies. The match had its twists and turns, but Kings held nerve to come up trumps.

The scores:

VB Thiruvallur Veerans 206 for four in 20 overs (B. Aparajith 91, N.S. Chaturved 53, , M. Rangarajan 27 n.o., M. Prabhu two for 42) bt Ruby Kanchi Warriors 164 for nine in 20 overs (Bharath Shankar 26, R. Nilesh Subramanian 38, S. Samuel three for 27, R. Rohith three for 24).

Lyca Kovai Kings 137 for seven (Syed Mohammad 37, Anirudh Sita Ram 32, M Mohammed 26, R Sathish two for 20) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 126 for nine in 20 overs (K.H. Gopinath 29, Gowjith Subhash 28 n.o., Harish Kumar three for 23, Ajith Ram two for nine).