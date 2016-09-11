R. Sathish slammed a 27-ball fifty that included two fours and five sixes and along with X. Thalaivan Sargunam took Chepauk Super Gillies to a big score.— Photo: M. Vedhan

The Madurai team slumps to its sixth straight defeat.

A 71-run partnership off 38 balls between X. Thalaivan Sargunam (73, 46b, 7x4, 4x6) and skipper R. Sathish (57 n.o., 27b, 2x4, 5x6) was the highlight of Chepauk Super Gillies’s 55-run win over Madurai Super Giants in the India Cements Tamil Nadu Premier League at NPR CET grounds in Natham on Saturday. It was Gillies’ fourth win in six matches.

Chasing 179, Giants began steadily with K.B. Arun Karthick and G. Vignesh putting on 44 off 32 balls for the opening wicket. After that, Gillies’ bowlers, who got good support from their fielders, kept striking at regular intervals.

U. Sasidev took one of the best catches of the tournament when he covered good ground to take a low diving catch to dismiss Anton Andrew Subikshan off Sathish. In the end, Giants could manage only 123 for nine and slumped to their sixth straight defeat. R. Sai Kishore scalped three wickets for Gillies.

Earlier, Gillies, opting to bat, made a quiet start. Leg-spinner S.V. Muruganandham and medium-pacer M. Raja kept it tight as Gillies managed just 23 off the first five overs, losing two wickets.

Vasanth Saravanan, who came in at No. 4, smashed three boundaries off Raja in the sixth over as Gillies ended the PowerPlay at 37 for two.

Sargunam, the other opener, joined the party and struck some lusty blows. Sargunam and Saravanan put on 65 off 49 balls for the third-wicket before the latter was dismissed by G. Vignesh.

With the scorecard reading 104 for three after 16 overs, the next four overs proved to be productive for Gillies as it scored 74 runs.

Sathish plundered 33 runs off the last two overs as Gillies posted 178.

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 178 for five in 20 overs (X. Thalaivan Sargunam 73, Vasanth Saravanan 33, R. Sathish 57 n.o., G. Vignesh two for 28) bt Madurai Super Giants 123 for nine in 20 overs (K.B. Arun Karthick 34, R. Sai Kishore three for 12, W. Antony Dhas two for eight).