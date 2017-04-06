Sunrisers blaze away in opener

Yuvraj Singh was in scorching form during his 27-ball 62 which powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable total against Royal Challengers. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad began on a rousing note, notching up a 35-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL-10 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques powered the host to an imposing total before the bowlers defended it with a disciplined performance.

Though Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Travis Head and Kedar Jadhav showcased their big-hitting ability, their stay was too brief to make an impact in a big chase.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan made an impressive debut, picking up two wickets. The leg-spinner tasted success in his very first over when he bowled Mandeep with a quicker one; he went to remove Travis Head who holed out in the deep.

Cutting’s brilliance

When Jadhav was run out off a brilliant throw by Ben Cutting from long-leg, the writing was on the wall as the pacers — Ashish Nehra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — gave the batsmen no room to free their arms.

In Sunrisers’ innings, Henriques and Shikhar Dhawan, with some lusty blows, added 74 for the second wicket off 53 balls after skipper David Warner had departed in the second over of the innings.

Dhawan, slow to start with, smashed RCB captain Shane Watson for four fours in an over. Stuart Binny provided Royal Challengers the breakthrough when he had Dhawan caught at long-on in the 11th over.

It was a Yuvraj show after that. The left-hander, who was dropped by S. Arvind at deep square-leg off left-arm paceman Aniket Choudhary, made the visitors pay.

Switching gears

His 58-run stand for the third wicket off 29 balls with Henriques took the game away from Royal Challengers. The latter fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal — RCB’s bowler of the day — while the former was done in by the pace of left-arm speedster Tymal Mills after pulling him nonchalantly for a six.