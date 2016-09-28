'Strike rates are only relevant to bowlers and not for batsmen. That’s how I like to look at it'

Team India coach Anil Kumble on Wednesday said the Indian batsmen should not be too worried about strike rates, saying it is applicable more for the bowlers.

“I know there is a lot of talk about strike rate after the advent of the T20. When I was playing, mostly strike rates were spoken about for bowlers. In the India team, you need different characters. You need different quality players,” the former India captain told the media at Eden Gardens.

Kumble also stressed on the need to possess different skill sets and how it can help the team win crucial sessions in a Test match.

“You need different players with different skill set; there are challenges in a Test match because every session is different. That’s the beauty of Test cricket. Strike rates are only relevant to bowlers and not for batsmen. That’s how I like to look at it."