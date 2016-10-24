Virat Kohli has received his 22nd Man of the Match award in ODIs — his second against New Zealand.

Statistical highlights of ODIs between India and New Zealand:

# India have won nine and lost five out of 14 ODIs played at Mohali — winning per centage 64.28.

# James Neesham and Matt Henry were associated in a stand of 84 — New Zealand’s highest ninth-wicket partnership in ODIs, eclipsing the 83 between Kyle Mills and Tim Southee vs India at Christchurch on March 8, 2009.

# The aforesaid partnership is the second highest ninth-wicket stand by any pair in ODIs vs India next only to the 115 between James Faulkner and Clinton McKay for Australia in Bangalore on November 2, 2013.

# Kedar Jadhav (3/29) has produced his best bowling figures in ODIs — his best in ODIs, obliterating the 2 for 6 vs New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 16, 2016.

# Jadhav’s impressive average of 7.66 (six wickets in three matches) in the current series is outstanding.

# Matt Henry (39 not out) has registered his highest score vs India in ODIs — his second highest overall next only to the 48 not out vs Pakistan at Wellington on January 25, 2016.

# Tom Latham is the first New Zealand batsman to post five fifties in international cricket on the present tour.

# Latham’s sixth fifty in ODIs is his second vs New Zealand. All his seven fifty—plus innings, including a hundred, in ODIs have been recorded away from home.

# Latham has registered four fifties in a losing cause in ODIs.

# Jamesh Neesham (57 off 47 balls) has posted his career-best score and his maiden half century in ODIs, eclipsing the 42 not out vs Sri Lanka at Dambulla on November 16, 2013.

# Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were involved in a stand of 151 runs — India’s second highest for the third wicket vs New Zealand in ODIs next only to the 158 between Mohinder Amarnath and Navjot Singh Sidhu at Sharjah on March 27, 1988.

# The above partnership is the first century stand for the third wicket for India in ODIs at Mohali.

# Virat Kohli has received his 22nd Man of the Match award in ODIs — his second against New Zealand — his first MOM award vs New Zealand was for scoring 105 at Guwahati on November 28, 2010.

# Virat’s 26th century in ODIs is his third vs New Zealand. Only three batsmen have managed more centuries in ODIs — Sachin Tendulkar (49), Ricky Ponting (30) and Sanath Jayasuriya (28).

# Virat’s unbeaten 154 is his second highest score in ODIs behind the 183 vs Pakistan at Dhaka on March 18, 2012.

# Virat has completed his 3000 runs in ODIs at home — his tally being 3092 at an average of 58.33 in 66 matches (63 innings), including 11 hundreds and 17 fifties.

# Virat has recorded 22 centuries in a winning cause in ODIs. Only three batsmen have registered more hundreds in wins — Tendulkar (33), Ponting (25) and Jayasuriya (24).

# Kohli, with 14 hundreds in successful chases in ODIs, has equalled Tendulkar’s record. His overall tally of 16 hundreds in chases is the second highest next only to Tendulkar’s 17.

# Kohli is averaging 90.10 in successful chases while amassing 3514 runs in 62 ODIs — the highest average among the batsmen with 2500 runs or more.

# Kohli is the first batsman to hit an innings of 150—plus in ODIs at Mohali, bettering the 139 not out by MS Dhoni vs Australia on October 19, 2013.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the third wicketkeeper to complete 9000 runs in ODIs — his tally being 9058 (ave.51.17) in 281 matches — the first two being Adam Gilchrist (9410) and Kumar Sangakkara (13341). Dhoni’s feat of reaching the milestone in 244 innings is the quickest by a wicketkeeper — the next two being Sangakkara (252) and Gilchrist (262).

# Dhoni is the fifth Indian batsman to complete 9000 runs in ODIs, joining Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10889) and Mohammad Azharuddin (9378).

# Dhoni’s feat of taking 244 innings to reach 9000 runs is the sixth quickest in ODIs behind Sourav Ganguly (228), Sachin Tendulkar (235), Brian Lara (239), Ricky Ponting (242) and Jacques Kallis (242).

# Dhoni’s 80 is his second highest score vs New Zealand in ODIs next only to the 84 not out at Napier on March 3, 2009.

# Dhoni’s sixth fifty vs New Zealand is his 61st in ODIs.

# Among the batsmen with 5000 runs or more in wins, Dhoni’s average is the highest in ODIs — 5365 runs in 155 matches at an average of 72.50. He is followed by Virat Kohli — 5234 (ave.70.72) in 101 matches.

# Dhoni has registered 196 sixes in ODIs, setting an Indian record, bettering the 195 by Sachin Tendulkar.

# Trent Boult (10—0—73—0) has produced his worst bowling performance in ODIs.